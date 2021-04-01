Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 18,513 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NWPX stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

