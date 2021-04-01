Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 32,992 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Don Leung sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $108,693.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,095,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,072,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,132 shares of company stock valued at $200,231 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $394.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.51. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

MCBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

