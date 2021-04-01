Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CHS opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

