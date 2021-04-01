Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Ontrak worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ OTRK opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
