Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVS stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $733.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

