Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Global Water Resources worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 916,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRS. Roth Capital raised their price target on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,632.63, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

