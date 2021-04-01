Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.91 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

