Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.93 Million Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of The Cato worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cato during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cato by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cato during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in The Cato during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in The Cato by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cato alerts:

CATO opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.