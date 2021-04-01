Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CEIX stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.20 million. Equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

