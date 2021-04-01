Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.96 Million Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.59 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

