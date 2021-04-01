Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Apollo Medical worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $176.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

