Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of VBI Vaccines worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 948,860 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. Research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

