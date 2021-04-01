Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.04 Million Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDTX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,626.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Insiders sold 26,156 shares of company stock valued at $814,013 in the last three months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

