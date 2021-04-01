Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $478.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

