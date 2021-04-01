Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 195.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,278 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 286,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $49,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.