Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of MRC Global worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in MRC Global by 14.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

MRC stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $746.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

