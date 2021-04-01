Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 616.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Outset Medical worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OM. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,161 shares of company stock worth $28,842,558.

OM opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

