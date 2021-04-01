Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of American National Bankshares worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMNB opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $362.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

AMNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

