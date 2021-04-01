Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

BFST opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $495.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

