Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $719,775 in the last 90 days.

Shares of PLRX opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

