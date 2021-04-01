Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of UFP Technologies worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. Sidoti began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

