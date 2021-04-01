Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of The Lovesac worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $831.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.38, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $4,815,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 596,598 shares of company stock valued at $31,603,311. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.