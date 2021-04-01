Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of The First Bancorp worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The First Bancorp stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

