Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.