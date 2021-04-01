Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,643 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $37,675. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.18 million, a P/E ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

