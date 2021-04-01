Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,705 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57.

