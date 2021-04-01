Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 22,441 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Acutus Medical worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

