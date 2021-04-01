Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 27,450 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of MannKind worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,264,000 after purchasing an additional 319,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 119,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $968.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNKD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.