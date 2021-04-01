Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Forma Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,655,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

