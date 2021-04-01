Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 101.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 739.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $265.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.