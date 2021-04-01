Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

HCCI opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.30 million, a PE ratio of 135.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

