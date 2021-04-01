Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,012 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Limelight Networks worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $443.16 million, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Truist lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

