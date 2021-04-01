Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,321 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

