Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,726 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE GHL opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.56 million, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

