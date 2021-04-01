Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISCF. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISCF opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

