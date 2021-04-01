Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Talos Energy worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

