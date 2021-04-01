Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Bank of Queensland stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $14.19.
About Bank of Queensland
