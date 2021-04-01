Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,039,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.