Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 98.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,300.71 ($16.99).

Shares of RDSA traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,412.20 ($18.45). The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,830. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,468.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.80. The firm has a market cap of £110.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 7,396 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

