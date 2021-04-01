Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 98.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 332.17 ($4.34).

Get BP alerts:

LON BP traded down GBX 6.85 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 294.65 ($3.85). 38,704,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.31. BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £59.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $93,150 in the last quarter.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.