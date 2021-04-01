Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140,782 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.25% of Barnes Group worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of B. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

