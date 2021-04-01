Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,225.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,225.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2,217.47. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,860.00 and a 1-year high of $2,385.00.

BYCBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

