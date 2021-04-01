Base Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $250,834.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Base Protocol has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $250,834.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00386488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.32 or 0.00803413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00089548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,009,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,078,299 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

