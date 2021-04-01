Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $376.08 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00645523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,891,170 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

