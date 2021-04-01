Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BSFFF remained flat at $$37.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

Separately, ING Group downgraded Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

