BASIC Price Reaches $0.0141 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. BASIC has a market cap of $70.22 million and approximately $68.73 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00643659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025983 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.