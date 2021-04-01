Basis Cash (BAC) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Basis Cash has a total market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $965,683.00 worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basis Cash token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Basis Cash has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00063385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00325569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00088350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.45 or 0.00724089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00047753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00030913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Basis Cash’s total supply is 56,737,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,737,882 tokens. The official website for Basis Cash is basis.cash . Basis Cash’s official message board is medium.com/basis-cash

