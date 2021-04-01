BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

BCML opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $202.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BayCom has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BayCom by 502.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BayCom by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BayCom by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in BayCom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

