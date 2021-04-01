Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMWYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.61. 38,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $35.01.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

