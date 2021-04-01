BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.13. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.