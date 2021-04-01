BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.13. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

